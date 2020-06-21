Cleveland ISD student activities shut down after families test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- All student activities at Cleveland ISD have been shut down after two families involved in several summer programs tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed on Saturday.
In a letter written to parents posted on the CISD website, two families associated with the band, cheer, and athletic summer programs received the positive results.
"I have deemed it to necessary, in the best interests of all students and staff, to suspend all student activities through Sunday, July 5, 2020," wrote superintendent of schools, Chris Trotter.
The letter also states a CISD female athlete recently tested positive for the virus.
"Several female athletes and their families have been contacted and made aware of the exposure," read the letter. "All of the students have been quarantined per guidelines associated with COVID-19 exposures."
The district said it will continue to follow sanitizing and precautionary measures, such as using hand sanitizer and issuing temperature checks, as they move forward.
An update will be provided during a live stream on the Cleveland ISD Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m
