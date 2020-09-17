Under 1% of on-campus Texas students tested positive, state data shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Education Agency along with the Texas Department of State Health Servicesreported by Texas public schools on Thursday, and according to data, under 1% of on-campus students tested positive.The reported count of on-campus student cases across Texas public schools is 2,344 out of an estimated 1.1 million.These are students who have been on-campus or participated in activities at school since the beginning of the school year.The total count of on-campus staff cases during the same period is 2,175. The state says the data will be updated every week.Starting next week, it will include data by school district.Information is sent in online each Monday by those school systems that were notified in the previous week that a student, teacher, or staff member who participates in any on-campus activity has tested positive for the virus.According to the state, antibody tests, which indicate a previous infection, are not required to be reported. Schools will still be required to inform all parents, teachers, and campus staff of any positive cases tied to their on-campus activities.