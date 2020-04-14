Automotive

Coronavirus car maintenance: Check for these problems before you drive

It's easy to go days or even weeks without driving your car, but that can be a big problem, especially if you face a sudden emergency and need to go somewhere. But there are some easy solutions to common problems that could pop up.

TIRES:

Edmunds says flat-spotting can be an issue when you car sits for a long time. That's when the weight of the vehicle sitting on one spot flattens out a portion of the tire. Changing temperatures can also have an effect on air pressure. Start by checking your tire pressure and inflating to the factory specification.

BRAKES:
If you leave your parking brake engaged for a long period of time, it can actually cause the brake pads to bind to the rotors. So, if your car is going to be parked for a month or more, leave the parking brake off, but only if you are on a completely flat surface.

BATTERY:
If you don't start your car frequently, the battery can lose power, leaving you needing a jump. To prevent this, you can disconnect the battery or simply take your car for a quick ride.

PESTS:
Rats and insects can damage your car's wires and belts. So do your best to protect your parking area, and clean out your car to prevent attracting pests.

FLUIDS:
Over time, fluids can become a major issue. Fuel can separate, and water vapor can accumulate in the gas tank. If your car has been sitting, check your fluids before you get behind the wheel.

