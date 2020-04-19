Food & Drink

Restaurant owners hopeful restrictions will lift soon

TANGLEWOOD, Texas -- Local restaurant owners are looking for relief, as Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to start re-opening Texas businesses.

While the governor did not include service industries on the first timeline rolled out, restaurant owners are hoping restrictions will be lifted for them as well.

"Having in-house dining is paramount to owning a restaurant," said Muscle Maker Grill-Tanglewood owner Paul Ankar.

Like hundreds of restaurants in Houston, they've adjusted to pick-up only service.

The Texas Restaurant Association is pushing for dining rooms to re-open, even creating a plan with guidelines on how they could safely do so.

Some guidelines under what they're calling "The Texas Restaurant Promise," include requiring employees to wear gloves or masks, limiting guests at tables to 10 or less, social distancing signage, and conducting health surveys with employees before each shift.

