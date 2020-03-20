HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emotions are running high surrounding COVID-19, and it feels like so much uncertainty for many of our service industry workers.
Many bartenders, barbacks and servers who serve alcohol for bars and restaurants are out of a job for the foreseeable future.
That's where the USBG National Charity Foundation comes into play, offering these service industry workers free money.
RELATED: All Harris County bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down
The USBG Foundation advances the lifelong stability and well-being of the service industry professionals through education and charity. Underneath the foundation is the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP). This program helps bartenders through tragedies, just like what we are seeing now with the coronavirus.
One bartender in the area received help from BEAP over a year ago when she didn't have the money for an emergency surgery.
"You always think that someone needs it more than you, but this is a lot of money and sometimes you need help. I applied online by uploading an invoice that was due from my surgeon, and it took about six-weeks to process. The max grant is $2,500, and because there was prescriptions and physical therapy, I definitely met the full grant," said grant recipient Trish Renehan Vodrazka.
You do not need to be a member of the USBG Foundation to apply, just visit their website to fill out the application.
"These grants are meant to be for emergency assistance. They aren't going to make someone whole again, but will give them a little bit of cushion and breathing room. They can go out and buy groceries, pay rent, get transportation, and maybe, they have to stay a night in a hotel until they figure out their next steps," said VP of National Board of Directors Kim Haasarud said.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Twitter and Facebook.
Here's how bartenders can apply for FREE money amid coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More