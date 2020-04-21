Coronavirus

Woman speaks out about violent confrontation, attack while walking her dogs

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California -- Shocking, expletive-laden video taken by a San Francisco woman shows what can happen when civilians try to enforce social distancing and face-covering rules and the situation escalates.

Amanda Law was walking her two dogs Sunday morning when she said she was approached by a woman from behind, accusing her of not practicing social distancing.

Caught off-guard, Amanda, who was wearing a mask at the time, asked the woman to back away for the sake of one of her dogs.

"Why doesn't she go back to where she came from!" cries the woman who is seen inching closer to Amanda. She continues, "this is how stupid these nasty people - they should stay in f***ing Asia!"



Quickly about half a dozen bystanders jump in to help.

"Because she was really emotional, she spit in my face and I thought, 'Oh no!" said Amanda.

READ ALSO: Woman unleashes racist rant directed at Vietnamese restaurant owner

The bystanders said they heard the woman accost others along the path earlier who were not wearing masks while running outside, something not required if social distancing is being practiced. This was exactly the behavior San Francisco Mayor London Breed wanted to avoid, as heard in a briefing on Friday.

"If you're not a police officer, don't act like one. We don't want people to confront one another," said Breed as she explained the guidelines.

Amanda is clear to point out she's not sharing her story to shame anyone, but rather to help educate in an already challenging time.

"Instead of focusing on, while this is terrible just to be aware of the situation and think about what we can do to avoid the situation from happening again," she said.
She has this message of thanks for the good Samaritans who broke social distancing rules to step in and help.

"You guys literally saved me. Literally saved me. If anybody sees something like this happening, just step in."

San Francisco police tell ABC13's sister station, KGO-TV, that they're getting a lot of calls about enforcement. But right now, they're focused on what Amanda is trying to do: educate others on the rules of social distancing and face-covering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniasocial distancingface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusracismasian americanshelter in placeu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
California runner says she was attacked for asking others to social distance
Asian-Americans attacked, spit on and blamed for COVID-19 outbreak
SoCal's Asian community faces discrimination over coronavirus fears
CORONAVIRUS
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
Gov. Abbott updates Texas' efforts to ease restrictions
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott updates Texas' efforts to ease restrictions
DeAndre Hopkins speaks out on Bill O'Brien rumors
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
3-month-old boy shot outside a home in NE Houston
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More storms return Wednesday with possibility of severe weather
Harris County to expand internal COVID-19 testing inside jails
Show More
Tomball teen siblings missing for last 5 days
Coast Guard suspends search of 7 people in Cedar Bayou
2 men killed while crossing street
Thieves prey on those sheltering-at-home during pandemic
A-Rod and J-Lo might want to buy the NY Mets
More TOP STORIES News