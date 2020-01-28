Health & Fitness

Coronavirus screenings expanding to Bush Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Centers for Disease Control announced it will expand screenings for the coronavirus to 15 additional airports, including Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The CDC is currently screening passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan, China at five major airports in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

According to a tweet, Houston airports are waiting for further guidance on when the screenings will begin.



"[Bush Airport] stands ready with our partners to ensure the community is protected," read the tweet.



"We are closely monitoring the latest developments and will post updates on fly2houston.com and our other social media channels," read a third tweet.



There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas.

A day after Texas A&M officials announced one of its students tested negative for coronavirus, a student at Baylor was also cleared.

READ MORE: Baylor University student tests negative for coronavirus

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

Dozens of people have died from the virus in China, which has issued massive travel bans in hard-hit sections of that country to try to stem spread of the virus. The U.S. consulate in Wuhan announced Sunday that it would evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthairport newscdctexas newsair traveltraveltexastsavirusairport securityconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News