Recent survey claims Corona beer may be suffering from negative buzz around coronavirus

On top of being a public health threat, the coronavirus has been disastrous for business, triggering massive and historic market losses.

Amid the outbreak, Corona beer said they're not making changes to their advertising or approach.

The beer's name is unfortunately very similar to the name of the deadly virus.

"Understand, there is no link between the virus and our business," Constellation Brands, which brew the lager, said in a statement.

According to two recent surveys, the brand is suffering from negative buzz around the virus.

The timing is bad too. Constellation is planning on launching a new Corona-branded hard seltzer. Promotion for the product has sparked criticism over a sponsored tweet that uses the phrase "Coming Ashore Soon."

