Coronavirus New York: Mom meets newborn nearly 2 weeks after recovering from COVID-19-related coma

BAY SHORE, New York -- A New York mother who delivered her baby almost two weeks ago while in a coma suffering from COVID-19, finally got the chance to meet her son Wednesday.
36-year-old Yanira Soriano went to the hospital because she was having difficulty breathing while having contractions when she was 34 weeks pregnant, WPIX reported.
Soriano tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors said she was suffering from low oxygen levels.
Doctors decided to put Soriano in a medically induced coma so they could place her on a ventilator. Her son, Walter, was then delivered through an emergency C-section while she was unconscious.
Dr. Benjamin Schwartz delivered baby Walter while Soriano was in the coma.
"In most instances you're awake when you deliver the baby and you can bond with the baby right away. But in this context because the mom was so ill, she had to be put on a ventilator and put to sleep right before the baby was born," Dr. Schwartz said.
Soriano was finally well enough to come off the ventilator Monday, 10 days after the baby was born.
The baby tested negative for COVID-19 but doctors said they will continue to monitor him with virtual health visits.
Doctors released Soriano and the baby from the hospital Wednesday.
