Corey Julks' grand slam part of Houston Astros' 6-run 1st inning vs. Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO (KTRK) -- If 39 hits through the first 42 games of Corey Julks' career aren't enough to solidify him in the Astros lineup, then what he did on Monday night should.

Houston's rookie leftfielder crushed a 386-foot home run with bases loaded in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, notching his first career grand slam.

Julks rounded the bases and returned to a dugout elated for the 27-year-old's latest achievement in his debut season.

The grand slam was part of a first inning that saw the Astros bully Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah for six runs.

The grand slam also adds on to Julks' storybook rookie season after attending Clear Brook High School in Friendswood and then playing with the University of Houston Cougars baseball team. He has five home runs and 22 runs batted in, so far this season.

The slam was also the Astros' second in three games. Alex Bregman crushed one against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

