child shot

12-year-old Corderro Stevenson's family hasn't returned home since 80-100 shots fired near them

The Aldine ISD student was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping May 12.
By
12-year-old recovering after shot by stray bullet, mom says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 12-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet as he slept says she and her son are struggling with more than just the physical injury.

Corderro Stevenson, a sixth grader in Aldine ISD, was shot when a hail of bullets flew into his family's apartment on Alabonson Road May 12. Corderro was rushed to the hospital. He's been back home for more than a week. His mother has barely left his side.

"I know it's not my fault. It's not his fault. You know, it's just unfortunate we have to go through this," Shavonna Clark told ABC13.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sleeping 12-year-old hit by stray bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club in NW Harris Co.

The family's situation highlights how much random violence can affect a victim and their family.

Harris County sheriff's investigators say 80 to 100 shots were fired in a gun battle outside a club across the street from Clark's apartment. Corderro was just sleeping on the couch. To this day, he has a bullet still lodged in his left side and feels "just sad."

"I don't know how I feel," he added.

It has been a hard time for the boy who is still in pain but just wants to go back to school, his mother said. Meantime, she is in need of somewhere safe for him and his little brother.

Too scared to return to the bullet-riddled apartment, they've been sleeping on the floor and couch at the boys' grandparents' house. The violence that touched this innocent family cuts deeper than the physical wound.

"What's going to be the outcome of that? It's really a concern of mine," Clark said. "Not just being displaced, but how is this going to affect him in the long run?"

A representative from Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis' office told ABC13 they are checking on possible counseling and apartment resources for Corderro and his family. A relative also set up a GoFundMe to help.

