Missing 22-year-old man with autism last seen over a month ago in SW Houston, police say

Have you seen him? Corbin Baker has been missing since Sept. 30 from the southwest Houston area, police say. Here's his description.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old man with autism has been missing for over a month now, and the Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Corbin Baker was last seen leaving his residence on Sept. 30 in the 12600 block of Arp Street in southwest Houston, police said.

He is described as a white man with brown hair, hazel eyes. He stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. Baker was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.

If you know any information regarding Baker's whereabouts, you are urged to contact police at 832-394-1840.