Pasadena Police: Man burned Mercedes to hide body of woman he says died during oral sex

EMBED </>More Videos

Pasadena police arrest man for aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman, then setting a car on fire with her body inside.

Terrance Washington, 27, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Just after 11 p.m. on August 8, police say Washington abducted 51-year-old Candace Adkin from the parking lot of her apartment at 3635 South Shaver.

Adkin's daughter told officers she heard screams and saw Washington force her mother into her 2009 Mercedes. As Washington drove off, Adkin's daughter says she heard her mother scream, "Don't let him take me."

Two days later, Adkin's Mercedes was found burning in the parking lot of a Food Town in the 3300 block of Shaver. Her body was discovered in the back seat of the burned car.

According to charging documents, Washington admitted to having sex with Adkin. He claims she died during oral sex.

He then put her body in the back of the car and gave the vehicle to some men.

They later realized there was a body in it and the car ended up parked at the store.

Washington told investigators he saw the car with Adkin's body still inside and set it on fire to destroy evidence of having sex with her.

Washington is in custody.

An autopsy will determine Adkin's exact cause of death. Authorities say Washington's charges could be upgraded to capital murder.

Due to the seriousness of the crime and that he likely faces capital murder charges, he is considered a flight risk and a danger to the community. As a result, Washington's bond has been set at $500,000.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingarrestPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
No bond for 3 teens charged in murder of 15-year-old
Treasurer: No taxpayer money at risk in dominatrix scandal
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
Body found at burning home where 82-year-old went missing
Show More
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on highway
This local agency just bought a new cruiser with drug money
Man wanted for wife's murder arrested nearly 20 years later
James Harden's JH-Town Weekend to be star-studded event
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
More News