Cop's bullets injure 12-year-old and woman during robbery: Sources

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson has more on the police shooting in the Bronx that left two bystanders injured.

Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York --
A child was injured and a woman is in critical condition after they were apparently hit by police bullets during an altercation with a suspect in the Bronx, police sources tell Eyewitness News.

Sources said 12-year-old Gabriel Haze and 45-year-old Irene Perez were caught in the crossfire as NYPD Officer Juan Gomez fired 27 rounds at an armed suspect after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Gomez and his partner, Officer Brandon Gembecki, were patrolling in an unmarked police car when the suspect, 36-year-old Edwin Castillo, allegedly robbed two men at gunpoint in a building's lobby. Castillo allegedly fired one shot, but no one was hit.

Sources said Castillo, covering his face and carrying the backpack, then emerged and walked past Gomez and Gembecki's car.

Gomez, riding passenger side, then got out of the car. Police said Castillo turned around and fired one shot at Gomez before running down an adjacent road. Gomez started chasing and firing at him, and Castillo turned around and fired another shot before throwing the gun in a pile of garbage bags.

In total, Gomez fired 27 rounds, and Castillo fired three, police sources said.

During the encounter, Perez was hit in the abdomen and transported to the hospital. Doctors removed a bullet consistent with an NYPD 9mm round.

Haze, who was walking home from school with her mother, was hit by "several small metal fragments." She suffered minor injuries. The suspect was shot in the neck and foot, and neither officer was injured.

Police have yet to interview Gomez about the incident.

Colin Brown, Haze's grandfather, told Eyewitness News that his granddaughter is in good spirits, but his family is shocked.

"I keep crying all the time because I see the possibility of what could happen. She could lose her life too," said

The backpack containing what appeared to be a brick of narcotics was recovered when the suspect was arrested. The suspect is expected to face several charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldchild shotNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NYPD: Suspect shot by police in the Bronx, 2 bystanders hurt
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train finishes its journey to final resting place
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
FLYOVER FOR 41: Navy jets roar at Pres. Bush's burial site
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Pres. George HW Bush arrives at final resting place
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Texans announce guests for Bob McNair's 'celebration of life'
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
Show More
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
George HW Bush reveals funeral plans in intimate video diary
Bush 4141 flattens coins on way to College Station
Parents explain importance of children witnessing Bush 4141
More News