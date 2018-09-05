COPPER WIRE THEFT

The Alliance, Houston nonprofit organization, hit by copper thieves

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Mayra Moreno reports on a Houston nonprofit suffering a setback after copper thieves break in to its chiller unit.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Alliance, a community-based nonprofit organization that helps refugees, immigrants and others, is being forced to operate in the heat after thieves targeted its air conditioning unit.

Surveillance video shows one of the thieves walking behind the building, and then he's seen climbing over a concrete wall making his way to the chiller unit.

"It was quite clear they seem to know," said Dan Stoecker, CEO of The Alliance. "They scoped it (out), figured it out...people had stripped out all the copper."

Several dozen copper coils were gone.

"They took sledgehammers," Stoecker explained how the heist happened.

Stoecker never imagined he would have to protect the group's 1968-model chiller unit, which sends cold air throughout the entire building.

On Wednesday, the hundreds of people it helps daily had to endure the heat.

"They're coming into a hot building. We gotta figure out how to get this, so we can serve the community because so many people come in," he said.

The Alliance relies on donations to give back, and this type of setback is something they can't afford.

"We have to get this fixed and get security, which is an additional expense," he said. "This would be tens of thousands, probably."

Stoecker is not only hoping the thieves get caught, but maybe someone out there will step up to help them fix the unit.

If you would like to help, you can email Stoecker.

For more information on the organization, you can visit The Alliance website here.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on cameracopper wire theftnonprofitHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COPPER WIRE THEFT
Thieves after copper rip open A/C at school
More copper wire theft
Top Stories
Astros honor college baseball player who died rescuing brother
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Woman pistol-whipped while walking dog in W. Houston
Are you overworked? You could win a free trip to Tahiti
Veteran job fair to hire hundreds in downtown Houston
Ravenous coyotes are "eating everything they can": Neighbors
Tyler Perry raising money to solve cold cases of 2 men
Prairie View A&M student killed in botched drug deal, police say
Show More
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
ROYAL BEAUTY: Meghan Markle is People's 'Best Dressed Woman'
Trump blasts critical op-ed from anonymous senior official
Timeline of college Greek life deaths over last few years
Texas A&M reviewing frat that accepted student before his death
More News