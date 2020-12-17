Man accused of hitting and killing HPD officer ordered released from psych hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing a Houston Police officer more than 10 years ago was released from a state psychiatric hospital Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Officers' Union.

Hung Truong, 35, reported "hearing voices" and allegedly crashed his car into Officer Gary Gryder, then 47, and his partner, Fred Pyland, while they worked on a construction road block in Katy in 2008. Gryder was killed in the crash while Pyland suffered a broken leg.

Truong was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2009 and was sent to Rusk State Hospital in Rusk, Texas.

"It is hard to believe, but today the courts have decided to release Hung Truong from Rusk State Hospital. For those who do not remember, Truong killed Houston Police Officer Gary Gryder and seriously injured Houston Police Officer F.J. Pyland," the police union statement read, in part.



The Harris County District Attorney's Office said although they fought against the release, a judge granted Truong's release since he will have a place to live and be subjected to wear a GPS monitor at all times.

The decision was made nearly one year after a judge denied Truong's release in 2019.

