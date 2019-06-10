Off-duty Chicago police officer charged with DUI after deadly crash into South Side restaurant

CHICAGO, Illinois -- An off-duty Chicago police officer has been charged with DUI after police said he slammed into a late-night restaurant, killing a 34-year-old mother of two and injuring another woman.Police have not released the name of the officer, even though he has been charged.The 24-year-old Chicago police officer was off-duty when he told first responders early Sunday morning that he swerved to avoid an accident as a car allegedly cut him off. Police said his Toyota Corolla jumped a curb and plowed into Tony's Philly Steak in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.Marquita Reed was inside the restaurant eating with friends at a table. She was pinned under the car and killed.A 35-year-old woman standing inside suffered a leg injury. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in stable condition.Sunday night, family and friends released balloons at the spot where Reed died to remember the registered nurse and mother.Meanwhile, police said the officer was driving under the influence."We will keep investigating and when the time comes, he will be held accountable," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Superintendent Johnson said the officer's blood alcohol content was 0.083, which is just over the legal limit of 0.08.The officer, who has a neck injury, is expected to be okay. Police said he has three years on the force.Jerrell Desmond witnessed the crash."I don't even think he had time to hit the brakes," Desmond said of the officer.The other vehicle involved in the incident continued driving, police said, and its whereabouts are currently unknown.