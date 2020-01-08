Sponsored Content
Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya
Let's Get Cooking!
Recipe: Hawaiian Fried Rice
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 ounces Spam, diced
- 1/2 cup frozen corn
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1/2 cup frozen diced carrots
- 3 cups cooked rice
- 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 2 green onions, sliced
- Sriracha, for serving
Instructions
1. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add eggs and cook until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes per side, flipping only once. Let cool before dicing into small pieces.
2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in the skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and Spam, and cook, stirring often, until light golden brown, about 3-4 minutes.
3. Add corn, peas and carrots. Cook, stirring constantly, until vegetables are tender, about 1-2 minutes.
4. Add rice and gently toss to combine.
5. Add soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil and white pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until heated through, about 1-2 minutes.
6. Stir in green onions and eggs.
7. Serve immediately, drizzled with Sriracha, if desired.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE
See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13
Sponsored Content