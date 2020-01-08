goya

Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Let's Get Cooking!


Recipe: Hawaiian Fried Rice

Ingredients:

- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 ounces Spam, diced
- 1/2 cup frozen corn
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1/2 cup frozen diced carrots
- 3 cups cooked rice
- 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 2 green onions, sliced
- Sriracha, for serving

Instructions

1. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add eggs and cook until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes per side, flipping only once. Let cool before dicing into small pieces.

2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in the skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and Spam, and cook, stirring often, until light golden brown, about 3-4 minutes.

3. Add corn, peas and carrots. Cook, stirring constantly, until vegetables are tender, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Add rice and gently toss to combine.

5. Add soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil and white pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until heated through, about 1-2 minutes.

6. Stir in green onions and eggs.

7. Serve immediately, drizzled with Sriracha, if desired.

Click Here For Printable Recipe

GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodcookinggoyasponsored
GOYA
SPONSORED: Make this Cinco de Mayo recipe at home
SPONSORED: Chelsey's go-to recipe for this week
SPONSORED: GOYA Cookbook: Watch all our previous recipe videos!
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates