Houston-area brewery pairs drafts with your favorite Girl Scout cookie

Saloon Door Brewing in Webster is giving adults an alternative method to get their cookie and beverage fix.
Baristas have mastered the taste of four different drafts and transformed them to perfectly pair with top Girl Scout cookies.
"I think we were looking for what's going to bring out the flavors. Not so much that peanut butter and chocolate got together, but what's going to complement it," said owner Jenelle Graham. "That's why with the first two, the vanilla cream and Lemonades, it really brings out the lemon in it. The Caramel Delights -- the coconut and caramel really shine through with our double gut shot."
The idea has been around for only a year and customers think it's a great idea.
