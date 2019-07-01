texas news

Texas man at large after skipping end of his murder trial

DALLAS -- Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old Texas man who went on the run the night before a jury found him guilty of murder.

The Dallas County District Attorney's office says Rene Adrian Carrillo cut off his ankle monitor Wednesday night. Despite his absence, Carrillo's trial continued Thursday and he was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the 2017 shooting of Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres outside a Dallas strip club.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in finding Carrillo, although a spokeswoman said he was never in federal custody.

The District Attorney's office could not immediately say where Carillo was when he removed the location monitor. A spokeswoman said prosecutors learned of his flight Thursday.

Prosecutors say Carillo will face additional charges for fleeing and jumping bail upon his recapture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallasmurderfugitivetexas newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Videos show alleged abuse on cows at organic dairy farm
DWI suspect in chase involved in fiery rollover crash
Almost 100 people contract salmonella from popular dog treat
Man rides electric scooter on Dallas freeway during rush hour
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News