Convicted felon hired as a Ft. Bend Co. deputy constable

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Precinct Two Constable Daryl Smith is struggling to explain how he hired a convicted felon as a deputy constable when he took office in early January.ABC13 Eyewitness News has confirmed that Christopher Redmond, a former deputy in Harris County who had been convicted of a third-degree felony, was hired in January before being asked to resign about six weeks later."We did not fail," said Constable Smith during a phone interview with Eyewitness News. "It was information that did not come through, and there were a couple of errors. No, we did not fail, but the system works. Once we were notified, and we found it out, we swiftly worked on it."Employment records show that Redmond was a deputy in Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's office from 2009 to 2011.According to court records, Redmond was arrested in 2014 for unlawfully carrying a weapon into a liquor establishment. Records show he was working as a security guard in a nightclub, wearing a Precinct 5 uniform, even though he was no longer employed as a deputy.Redmond was found guilty and given a three-year suspended sentence. He is appealing that conviction, but for now, remains a convicted felon.Redmond's own attorney was surprised to find out from Eyewitness News that her client had managed to get hired for a law enforcement job while they were still appealing his conviction."Although Mr. Redmond was found guilty of unlawfully possessing a weapon in 2014 and is currently on probation, he continues to challenge the wrongful conviction," said Redmond's defense attorney Carmen Roe in a prepared statement.Constable Smith would not elaborate on what type of background check was conducted on Redmond. His conviction can be easily located on publicly available search engines, including Google."There's nothing there that would put the public, general public in danger," said the constable, relating to Redmond's conviction.Eyewitness News was not able to reach Redmond for a comment. He officially resigned from Precinct 2 on Feb. 21.