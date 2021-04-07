HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify three men who held up a store clerk before trying to steal his car.
Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened on Wednesday, March 17 at 12:16 a.m.
In the video, you can see three men run up to the store clerk, who was standing outside of a convenience store in the 8300 block of Sultan.
The men forced the clerk back into the store while demanding money and cigarettes, police said.
They're also accused of forcing the clerk to open the cash registers before they grabbed the money and cartons of cigarettes and placed them into bags.
As the robbers were leaving, they forced the clerk outside, where they attempted to take his car, according to officials. However, they couldn't get to his keys.
As the men were leaving, one of them is seen on surveillance video firing his handgun at the clerk.
The robbers got into a black, four-door SUV.
Police had limited descriptions of the suspects, only saying that they were Black men and wore dark clothing.
Officials did not say whether the clerk was injured.
If you have any information leading to the charging and/or arrests of the men, Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000.
Tips must be made directly to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
Robbers terrorize convenience store clerk before trying to steal his car in east Houston
ROBBERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More