robbery

Robbers terrorize convenience store clerk before trying to steal his car in east Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Robbers try to steal clerk's car before shooting at him in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify three men who held up a store clerk before trying to steal his car.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened on Wednesday, March 17 at 12:16 a.m.

In the video, you can see three men run up to the store clerk, who was standing outside of a convenience store in the 8300 block of Sultan.

The men forced the clerk back into the store while demanding money and cigarettes, police said.

They're also accused of forcing the clerk to open the cash registers before they grabbed the money and cartons of cigarettes and placed them into bags.

As the robbers were leaving, they forced the clerk outside, where they attempted to take his car, according to officials. However, they couldn't get to his keys.

As the men were leaving, one of them is seen on surveillance video firing his handgun at the clerk.

The robbers got into a black, four-door SUV.

Police had limited descriptions of the suspects, only saying that they were Black men and wore dark clothing.

Officials did not say whether the clerk was injured.

If you have any information leading to the charging and/or arrests of the men, Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000.

Tips must be made directly to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentrobberycaught on videocaught on cameraarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Robbers snatch woman's purse in W Houston parking lot
Dad killed in front of daughter during robbery at Marq-E
Car crash turns into aggravated robbery in NE Houston
HPD search for suspects who carjacked woman in broad daylight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspended by Nike, Deshaun Watson's deal with Beats by Dre ends
Small chance for a big storm Wednesday
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says | LIVE
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
Action 13 town hall: COVID-19 & Our Mental Health
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Show More
'Highly intoxicated' driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash
What to do to avoid wrong-way drivers
Moms can win $100K paid time off from Kendra Scott
6 affordable Houston neighborhoods for first-time homebuyers
Man arrested with loaded AR-15 outside Washington Ave. club
More TOP STORIES News