Convenience store owner robbed and killed in northeast Houston

A convenience store owner was robbed and killed, authorities say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A convenience store owner was robbed and killed outside his business in northeast Houston, police say.

This happened at 3800 Liberty near Pannell Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the man was walking from the store to his truck, when he was shot and robbed. Police have not said how much cash was taken.

A man was handcuffed that authorities consider a person of interest. However, he has not been charged.

Houston police say they are looking for two people.

Detectives are talking to witnesses and hope to pull surveillance video that may show the attack.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

