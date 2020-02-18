Contractor who stole $180K from dozens of Hurricane Harvey victims gets 10 years in prison

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A building contractor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud during Hurricane Harvey, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Benjamin Wood, 36, pleaded guilty to stealing $180,000 from 26 different victims including workers, suppliers and clients, District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Wood operated construction companies and had a long history of misdemeanor arrests for credit card abuse, theft and wage theft from contractors.

"Prison time is the right result in a case like this because many of these people were cheated while the community was in its darkest hour," Ogg said.

The district attorney said he was involved in schemes leading up to Hurricane Harvey in 2017 up until his arrest last year.

SEE ALSO: Contractor accused of stealing over $300K from Hurricane Harvey victims
EMBED More News Videos

Two of the victims were repairing their homes from Hurricane Harvey damages, according to court documents.



After the storm, Wood duped dozens of people into paying him for work he never did, including by writing bad checks to small builder supply companies and mom-and-pop businesses.

According to consumer fraud prosecutor Sheila Hansel, who handled the case, victims reported Wood gained their trust by talking about his military service and emphasizing that his company was "veteran owned."

"He was just papering Harris and Montgomery Counties with bad checks written on closed accounts," Hansel said.

Wood's sentence will run concurrently with a 10-year sentence he received in Montgomery County for doing the same thing to dozens of victims there.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhurricane harveyfraudhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patchy morning fog, evening cold front in Houston
Ex-boyfriend shoots woman multiple times in NW Harris County
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
How to background check your online dates for free
Dale Earnhardt's death led to changes for driver, fan safety
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
Show More
Boy allegedly tortured by grandparents to be buried in Texas
Meet NASA's first ever South Asian female flight director
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change
More TOP STORIES News