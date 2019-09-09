water leak

Contractor accidentally broke pipe forcing Ben Taub ER to divert patients

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Taub Hospital's emergency center is back open after a water leak on one of the hospital's upper floors caused a temporary diversion, but ambulances are still being diverted elsewhere.

Patients had to be moved to other parts of the hospital early Monday morning, according to Ben Taub officials



Officials with Harris Health say a contractor performing repairs accidentally stepped on a water pipe Sunday afternoon.

The most significant damage was on the fifth and sixth floors, with some additional damage on the third and fourth floors.

Authorities say there was no effect on regular services, other than the emergency room.

