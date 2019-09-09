Contractor accidentally broke pipe forcing Ben Taub ER to divert patients

Ben Taub ER on diversion (temporarily closed) due to water leak on an upper floor of the hospital. Leak did not happen in the ER but it is impacted. pic.twitter.com/kAlDR8K5FP — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Taub Hospital's emergency center is back open after a water leak on one of the hospital's upper floors caused a temporary diversion, but ambulances are still being diverted elsewhere.Patients had to be moved to other parts of the hospital early Monday morning, according to Ben Taub officialsOfficials with Harris Health say a contractor performing repairs accidentally stepped on a water pipe Sunday afternoon.The most significant damage was on the fifth and sixth floors, with some additional damage on the third and fourth floors.Authorities say there was no effect on regular services, other than the emergency room.