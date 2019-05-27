Contractor shot during violent robbery outside southeast Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston neighborhood is on edge after a contractor was shot and his son was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery.Police responded to an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the 7000 block of Heron Drive in southeast Houston on Friday around 6:30 pm.The homeowner says there were three contractors working at the home. Two of the contractors, a father and son, were outside.Surveillance video shows a light-colored car pulling up to the house. One man got out of the vehicle followed by three others a moment later.The homeowners say one of the men approached the contractor that was the son, demanded money and pistol-whipped him.They say they also demanded money from the father and shot him in the shin.The homeowners helped the contractor that was shot and called 911.If you have any information on the suspects, call police.