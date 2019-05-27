Contractor shot during violent robbery outside southeast Houston home

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston neighborhood is on edge after a contractor was shot and his son was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery.

Police responded to an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the 7000 block of Heron Drive in southeast Houston on Friday around 6:30 pm.

The homeowner says there were three contractors working at the home. Two of the contractors, a father and son, were outside.

Surveillance video shows a light-colored car pulling up to the house. One man got out of the vehicle followed by three others a moment later.

The homeowners say one of the men approached the contractor that was the son, demanded money and pistol-whipped him.

They say they also demanded money from the father and shot him in the shin.

The homeowners helped the contractor that was shot and called 911.

If you have any information on the suspects, call police.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News