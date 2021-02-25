babies

California firefighter helps deliver his baby on side of road

A California firefighter helped his wife deliver their daughter on the side of the road.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. -- Welcome to the world! A California firefighter helped his wife deliver their daughter on Wednesday.

Contra Costa County firefighter Karl Taugher and his wife were on the way to the hospital, but the baby couldn't wait.

Karl put his skills to use, helping deliver her on the side of the road.

The firefighter said his wife is really the one who did all the work.

After delivering the baby, Karl called for firefighters and medics to assist with getting his wife and baby to the hospital.

The baby came so fast, mom and dad haven't even picked out a name for her yet.

