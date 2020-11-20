45-year-old man allegedly sexually abused child for 2 years, Houston police says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

In August 2019, officers first received a report against 45-year-old Lazaro Ouando Martinez for allegedly sexually abusing a child. The reported abuse happened in the 200 block of Red Ripple Road.

Martinez is said to have sexually abused the child between 2014 and 2016, according to HPD.

Authorities described Martinez as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, between 150 and 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
