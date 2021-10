Enter for a Chance to Win A VIP Experience at Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Celebrate the season in the most magical way at the 8th annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights! This sparkling wonderland features more than 3 million lights and numerous themed displays at Constellation Field, located in Sugar Land, TX, (15-20 miles from Houston). You can also get some holiday shopping done with a variety of vendors, enjoy great food, and meet Santa! Enter for your chance to join in the fun!Subject to change. See complete rules for details.