PARADISE, California --Cal Fire says the Camp Fire is now 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning.
It was announced Saturday that another body was found in the wildfire aftermath, bringing the death toll to 85.
At 153,336 acres, the Camp Fire is the most destructive in California history.
It has burned down 13,954 residences, 514 commercial buildings, and 4,265 other buildings.
The fire is also the deadliest in state history.
#CampFire [final] Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap (Butte County) is now 100% contained at 153,336 acres. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo, @ButteSheriff, Paradise Police Department, and the USFS.https://t.co/CJkryyPNVZ pic.twitter.com/TjMmiLrRQQ— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 25, 2018