CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire crews reach milestone, announce full containment of deadly blaze in California history

Cal Fire says the Camp Fire is now 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning. (AP)

PARADISE, California --
Cal Fire says the Camp Fire is now 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

It was announced Saturday that another body was found in the wildfire aftermath, bringing the death toll to 85.

At 153,336 acres, the Camp Fire is the most destructive in California history.

It has burned down 13,954 residences, 514 commercial buildings, and 4,265 other buildings.

The fire is also the deadliest in state history.
