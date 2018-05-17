Consumer Reports warns of exploding sunroofs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston woman claims her car's sunroof exploded while she was driving, a problem Consumer Reports said is happening more frequently.
Tameka Moore said it happened to her on Saturday while she drove along the freeway.
"Almost like a shotgun kind of a sound," Moore said. "Like boom! Really, really loud."
Moore looked up and quickly realized what was wrong.
"The sunroof exploded," Moore said. "And it exploded inside out because the glass on the edges was sticking straight up."
It's a problem Atlas Auto Glass workers have heard before.
"I very rarely have a customer say that they saw what hit their sunroof," Sina Sobhani said. "No one really knows what happened."
Sobhani says usually the glass shatters when it's hit by debris.
But Consumer Reports say that may not always be the case.
It discovered a growing trend that showed more sunroofs are mysteriously exploding.
Over the past two years, it's received more than 850 complaints, and posted the findings online.
Consumer Reports says the problem could come from bigger sunroofs that are curved.
Another issue it found is that most drivers are stuck with the bill.
Moore was charged more than $2,000.
"I started crying when I started seeing that, because I felt like that was not right," Moore said.
Consumer Reports said make sure your sunroof is made with laminated glass.
Ask if there's a warranty that covers breakage.
Check to see if it's covered by your insurance.
And listen and look for trouble spots.
"When my car is repaired, I'm going to be nervous to drive it because my reaction is, 'Lord if this happens again, I can stay in control and not veer and hit someone,'" Moore said.