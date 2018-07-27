Worker dies after being struck by forklift at construction site in the Heights

A construction worker was accidentally run over by a forklift, police say. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 63-year-old worker is dead after he was run over by a forklift at a construction site in the Heights.


This happened around 7 a.m. Friday on 598 West 24th Street near Lawrence.

Police say the victim was trying to guide the forklift's driver when the accident happened.

The driver lost sight of the man who got between the front and back tires of the forklift, striking him.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.

Authorities say their preliminary investigation shows the victim failed to yield the right-of-way to the forklift.

The driver was not impaired. He was questioned and released.

At this time, no charged are expected.

The son of the man driving the forklift tells ABC13 his father is devastated.

He says his father and the victim were close friends who knew each other for years.

A man was killed in a crash at a construction site in the Heights, police say.

