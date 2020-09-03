Construction worker crushed to death in Cypress area trench

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5925060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rosenberg officials are working towards clearing trench collapse off of FM 2218 and Bryan Road.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A recovery effort is underway in the Cypress area where a person was crushed to death in a trench collapse.According to the CyFair Fire Department, the person died in the area of Parkland Trail Crossing and Summit Point Crossing on Thursday afternoon.A construction worker was pinned between the trench wall and a concrete culvert, officials said.From above the scene, SkyEye captured recovery crews focused on a trench and heavy work machinery next to it.According to the fire department, crews are trying to recover the victim about 8 feet down from the surface.Other details of the incident, including what led to the worker's death, were not immediately disclosed.A search shows the incident is in the Bridgeland neighborhood, which is currently under development, located in between the Grand Parkway and Fry Road, south of U.S. 290.