Constable apologizes for old black face photo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During the course of covering the story about Precinct 3 Constable Herschel Smith being pulled over by deputies from Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's office, a controversial photo surfaced of Constable Heap in black face.In the photo, you see Constable Heap dressed in a costume, and his face painted black.At a news conference, Heap gave an explanation for the photo. The constable said the photo was taken more than two decades ago during a 70s themed TV show party.