Constable apologizes for old black face photo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During the course of covering the story about Precinct 3 Constable Herschel Smith being pulled over by deputies from Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's office, a controversial photo surfaced of Constable Heap in black face.
In the photo, you see Constable Heap dressed in a costume, and his face painted black.
At a news conference, Heap gave an explanation for the photo. The constable said the photo was taken more than two decades ago during a 70s themed TV show party.
RELATED: Waller Co. Pct. 3 constable claims he was racially profiled when pulled over.
Constable Heap released the following statement:
The photo is from a birthday party more than two decades ago. It was a 70s-themed TV show party and my wife and I were characters from the popular law enforcement show "Mod Squad."
I watched the show back then and I was dressed as the popular character Linc. It was not a choice I made to make a statement or imply anything negative about African Americans. It is not a choice I would make now and I should not have made it then.
I apologize profusely to anyone offended by this and it is in no way reflective of my belief in racial equality. It was a bad costume choice made more than 25 years ago and I'm sorry.
