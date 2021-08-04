officer injured

Harris County Precinct 2 deputy constable struck on Beltway 8

Harris Co. Pct. 2 deputy constable struck on Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 2 deputy constable is expected to recover after they were struck early Wednesday on Houston's south side.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on South Beltway 8 near Blackhawk Boulevard.

While it wasn't clear what exactly happened, crews were called to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash involving the deputy constable.

Authorities were able to clear the crash scene after a few hours overnight.

While the extent of the deputy constable's injuries weren't known, authorities on the scene said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The vehicle involved in the crash was impounded, but it wasn't clear if the driver involved was taken into custody.

The deputy constable was not identified.
