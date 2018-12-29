A constable deputy was involved in a major crash in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Precinct 4.The crash happened in the 600 block of Hollow Tree Lane.A Precinct 4 constable deputy was injured after a truck struck his patrol car.Officials said the constable deputy was pinned inside his patrol car from the impact of the crash.He was transported to Houston Northwest Medical Center in stable condition.Hollow Tree Lane and Mossforest Drive are currently blocked off by emergency crews.Please avoid the area.