Constable deputy injured in major crash in northwest Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

A constable deputy inside his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A constable deputy was involved in a major crash in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Hollow Tree Lane.

A Precinct 4 constable deputy was injured after a truck struck his patrol car.

Officials said the constable deputy was pinned inside his patrol car from the impact of the crash.

He was transported to Houston Northwest Medical Center in stable condition.

Hollow Tree Lane and Mossforest Drive are currently blocked off by emergency crews.

Please avoid the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer injuredcar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Family loses everything, including pets after apartment fire
Man arrested for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
After a rainy weekend, colder air could be arriving mid-week.
UH considering parting ways with Applewhite, sources say
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in east Harris County
Police to crack down on drunk drivers on New Year's Eve
Father drives burning car away from hospital parking garage
Show More
Goose shot with arrow in same park where birds overdosed on pills
Deaths of "on-duty" police officers increased since 2017
Best ways to party on New Year's Eve in Houston
Coast Guard will get paid amid government shutdown
Marine surprises sister at college graduation
More News