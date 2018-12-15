Constable deputy assaulted while investigating disturbance in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Constable deputy assaulted while investigating disturbance in northwest Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A constable deputy was allegedly assaulted after responding to a disturbance at a home in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 900 block of Eagles Glide Drive.

Deputies say the suspect physically resisted and struggled with them before being detained.

A Precinct 4 constable deputy got a cut on his hand in the process of the investigation.

The suspect was admitted to the hospital due to officers believing he may have been on drugs.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultpolice officer injuredHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in 2 child sex assault cases speaks from jail
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
COLD NIGHT AHEAD: Temps are expected to fall quickly tonight
Texans down Jets to keep division title hopes alive
Second suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old
Trae Tha Truth helps make Christmas bright for families
Officials rescue 6 people stuck in elevator at NRG Stadium
Texas has highest number of uninsured kids in US: Report
Show More
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Arrests and citations mount at unruly Santa convention
Weekend closures planned for SH-288, US-290 and I-45
Man dies after getting stuck in donation bin
Motorcyclist slams into SUV during high-speed chase
More News