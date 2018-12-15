HAPPENING NOW: CONSTABLE DEPUTY ASSAULTED ON A CALL!



Heavy police presence in the 900 block of Eagles Glide Drive. Constables are investigating a disturbance. Suspect physically resisted and struggled with deputies before being detained.



Deputy sustained minor injury. pic.twitter.com/i5sGZhlpmw — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 16, 2018

A constable deputy was allegedly assaulted after responding to a disturbance at a home in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Precinct 4.Authorities say the incident happened in the 900 block of Eagles Glide Drive.Deputies say the suspect physically resisted and struggled with them before being detained.A Precinct 4 constable deputy got a cut on his hand in the process of the investigation.The suspect was admitted to the hospital due to officers believing he may have been on drugs.