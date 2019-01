Conroe priest accused of sex abuse to appears in court

EMBED >More News Videos Fr. Manuel, charged with indecency with a child, walks out of jail

A Conroe priest who is accused of abusing two parishioners when they were teenagers faced a judge in Harris County Thursday.Prosecutors called the case "slow moving," and said it could be towards the end of the year before it officially goes on trial. Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was charged with four counts of indecency with a child.La Rosa-Lopez turned himself in to authorities at the Montgomery County Jail in September 2018.His court appearance Thursday was procedural, and consisted of his defense attorney updating the judge on their status.One of the alleged victims, who is only going by "Ann," spoke exclusively to ABC13 in September about coming forward about the alleged abuse, which happened nearly two decades ago."I can't believe it's happening," she said. "I'm kinda in shock right now and very numb."Ann and another person were allegedly abused as teens in separate locations at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the late 1990s to early 2000s.According to court documents, back in April 2000, Ann told her family Lopez had sexually abused her. In 2001, they told the church. Lopez was transferred, but no police report was ever made."I had a lot of guilt because I felt I was doing something wrong," she said. "I hated myself. I felt dirty and I was always terrified that if people find out about this, what are they going to think about me?"Court documents say Ann reported the abuse to the church again in 2010, after discovering that Lopez was working at a church in Richmond. She decided to file a police report when a friend advised her that the statute of limitations no longer applied.Seeing the recent coverage of sex abuse claims by priests in Pennsylvania also compelled her to speak out."I'm disgusted. I'm disgusted that there is so much of this and so little action. I'm tired of all the empty words and reassurance we'll do all these things. It's not a very victim-friendly church," she told ABC13.Ann says she has a message for other victims, if they're out there: Don't be afraid to speak up."I'm just one voice and it's just one priest. If we don't all speak out, nothing is going to change. And that's very sad," she said.Ann says she knows this is only the beginning, but she is ready to fight a battle that is long overdue."I would say to my 16-year-old self, 'It is not your fault and you are lovable,'" she said. "Because that is what I went so long without feeling."The second alleged victim also filed a police report, claiming Lopez sexually abused him when he was young.The Galveston-Houston Archdiocese provided ABC13 a detailed statement about the allegations.The meeting is part of a Vatican summit between the Pope and American bishops and cardinals.Lopez's next court date is set for March 28.