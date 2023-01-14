Pilot, and 1 passenger on board small aircraft that hit power lines in Conroe, DPS says

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A pilot has been transported, and one person was injured after a small plane crash in Conroe, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials said that at about 2:45 p.m., the small aircraft was attempting to land on Longmire near League Line and hit some power lines.

There was no damage to homes or anyone near the crash, DPS said.

The two onboard were a pilot and a male passenger. The pilot sustained lacerations and was transported to HCA Conroe. The passenger was not injured, officials said.

It is still being determined why they were trying to land on Longmire. DPS said they think there was some engine failure, but the Federal Aviation Association must decide whether it is true.

The area near Longmire will be shut down until further notice.

The FAA is en route to the scene.