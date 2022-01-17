Conroe man accused of taking $600K from elderly victims and funneling to India

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe man has been accused of scamming $600,000 out of elderly people throughout the country, according to authorities.According to a federal indictment, the fraud ring was operated out of Conroe and other locations in the U.S. and India. Authorities said 48-year-old Anthony Munigety and Ravi Kumar, who is believed to be in India and considered a fugitive, would call elderly victims and claim to be from a technical support company in order to get access to the victim's computer and transfer money out of their accounts.Once the money was transferred, Munigety and others would keep a portion of the money and wire the remainder to Kumar, according to authorities.Munigety and Kumar have been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, 13 counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering.If convicted, both men could face up to 20 years in prison on each account and as well as a $250,000 maximum fine.