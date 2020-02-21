school bus

Conroe ISD school bus with kids on board hit by driver in chain-reaction crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe ISD bus crashed Friday morning with students on board.

Authorities said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. when the bus was traveling westbound on FM 2090 at Philmore.

The bus driver was picking up Crighton Elementary School students and had the bus stop sign activated.

A pickup truck driving eastbound stopped for the bus, but a male driver in a Mazda driving behind the pickup didn't see the truck stop.

The driver slammed into the back of the pickup, causing it to hit the bus and then slide into a ditch.

The rear bumper of the bus struck the pickup windshield, barely missing the driver

Authorities said all 23 students on the bus were uninjured.

The woman driving the pickup was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and the driver of the Mazda was uninjured.

The department of public safety is investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyschool bus accidentcar crashcar accidentschool bus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL BUS
Mother of 3 children killed at bus stop faces no charges
Smoke and fire: HISD bus incidents by the numbers
Scary moments as students are thrown in bus crash
Smoke and fire: 2 scary HISD bus incidents in 2 days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crank up the heater! Houston takes the plunge into the 30s
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in north Houston
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
'Chicken and shrimp!' Former Houston Texan is Roughnecks star
ABC13's Morning News
Amber alert discontinued for 2-year-old girl
PulsePoint first used in Southeast Texas by Montgomery County
Show More
JJ Watt says no to proposed new NFL agreement
Lake Conroe will be lowered again despite push back
Rockets' Russell Westbrook ejected from Golden State game
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Suspect in police chase commits suicide after crash
More TOP STORIES News