Conroe ISD unveils reopening plan, instruction options for 2020-21 school year

CONROE, Texas -- Conroe ISD has released its initial plan for reopening campuses for students and options for remote learning.
In a YouTube livestream July 13, Superintendent Curtis Null went over the details of the plan while emphasizing the plan could change depending on what requirements come from the Texas Education Agency or Gov. Greg Abbott.
"Everything that I'm gonna tell you tonight can and probably will change," Null said. "We've seen how things can change so rapidly throughout this pandemic ... so we just have to know that things will change."
Null said CISD will offer two options for students in the fall: an in-person option and a remote learning option. Parents and guardians must select their student's option by July 28 but will be allowed to change after the first nine weeks. Further details on each option can be found at the district's website.
In-person instruction
In-person instruction will adhere to all local, state and federal health guidelines, including hand sanitizer stations, face masks and frequent cleanings of high-contact areas. However, Null said the first three weeks of school could possibly be changed to remote learning depending on how local trends of the coronavirus pandemic look as August approaches.
The district has posted details on new standards for student transportation, class transitions and extracurricular activities and how these standards are different for elementary, middle and high school students on its reopening website.
Null emphasized social distancing and face masks would be enforced in schools in order to mitigate exposure to the coronavirus. He said CISD will not close schools due to positive tests because that would mean schools would likely close frequently. Instead, schools will be deep cleaned, and students will be separated or quarantined and may switch to remote learning.
Remote learning
According to the district's website, CISD's remote learning will be an "asynchronous model that will include synchronous learning." The asynchronous model means students will complete work at their own pace, including prerecorded lessons, self-paced online courses or other activities as well as daily check-ins with teachers. Synchronous learning means students may attend real-time virtual classes with other students and teachers.
Null said the full curriculum of remote learning will look "completely different" from the spring distance education. One difference will be the balance students have.
"We want students in the online world to have the same, comparable education to their peers that are in the building so that when they do return to the building, they are ready to go," Null said. "The other side of the equation is you don't want to overburden families."
Remote students may also take classes that require some in-person classes, such as band or physical education. Null said parents must be able to provide transportation for these activities.
