Conroe family pleading with suspects to return items in stolen trailer: 'Can't believe you did that'

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A heartbroken family in Conroe is hoping to find the person who stole their father's trailer full of their loved ones' cherished items.Only on ABC13, Taylor Reichstein said the trailer stolen overnight is much more than that."You're not just taking the belongings of my parents - that's stuff they're never going to be able to get back," she said. "Especially my uncle's stuff."Reichstein said her dad is having a tiny home built, so he was storing all of his belongings inside. Among the belongings in the trailer were some of her late uncle's possessions."My dad had a brother. He actually passed away when he was 24, which was about 18 years ago," she said. "A lot of his stuff that (my father) had left from his brother was in there."The trailer was taken Thursday at about 4 a.m. from her father's place of work. Surveillance video shows the moment someone backed into the driveway and towed it away."There's a lot of custom stuff that my dad built or had built for him - and all of it's paid for and my dad's worked his entire life really hard," she said.Reichstein said her dad is shaken up by the incident. In a message to the suspects, Reichstein said she doesn't care about the trailer but is asking for the items inside."I can't believe that you did that. If you're watching this, I would really appreciate my parents' things back. I don't really care about the trailer - I want the things in it," Reichstein said.ABC13 also reached out to Conroe police for more information but we have not heard back.