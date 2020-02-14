Conroe councilman charged with DWI

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Conroe residents are concerned after a city councilman was charged with DWI.Councilman Duane Ham, 49, was pulled over on South Loop 336 West on Wednesday at around 9 p.m. The Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's office said Ham appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A deputy performed a field sobriety test, according to investigators.Ham is currently out on bond. He was present at Thursday's council meeting.ABC13 called Ham requesting a comment. Ham said he had no comment on the arrest under the advice of his attorney.Conroe residents spoke with ABC13 and said they feel they deserve more answers."That's not right," said a Conroe resident."If he was drunk, he needs to be prosecuted like everyone else," commented another resident.ABC13 contacted the city of Conroe for comment but has not received a response.Ham is up for re-election in May. He was first elected to Council Place 1 in June 2016, according to the city of Conroe's website. Ham is expected to make a court appearance regarding the charge in the next few weeks.