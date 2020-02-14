Conroe councilman charged with DWI

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Conroe residents are concerned after a city councilman was charged with DWI.

Councilman Duane Ham, 49, was pulled over on South Loop 336 West on Wednesday at around 9 p.m. The Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's office said Ham appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A deputy performed a field sobriety test, according to investigators.

Ham is currently out on bond. He was present at Thursday's council meeting.

ABC13 called Ham requesting a comment. Ham said he had no comment on the arrest under the advice of his attorney.

Conroe residents spoke with ABC13 and said they feel they deserve more answers.

"That's not right," said a Conroe resident.

"If he was drunk, he needs to be prosecuted like everyone else," commented another resident.

ABC13 contacted the city of Conroe for comment but has not received a response.

Ham is up for re-election in May. He was first elected to Council Place 1 in June 2016, according to the city of Conroe's website. Ham is expected to make a court appearance regarding the charge in the next few weeks.

