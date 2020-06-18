Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee calls for federal investigation after recent hangings in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is calling for a federal investigation after a man and teenager where found hanged to death this week.

On Tuesday, a teen was found dead outside of Ehrhardt Elementary School in Klein ISD.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the teen's death appears to have been a suicide.

The second incident was reported on Monday, June 15, when a Hispanic man was found hanged to death in northwest Harris County.

"These deaths are part of a string of deaths of black and Hispanic men found hanging in the United States," Lee said. "These cases must be thoroughly investigated and proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

