Congressman Al Green distributes 8,000 PPE masks to Houston healthcare professionals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday afternoon, Congressman Al Green announced his plan to provide 8,000 PPE masks to health officials in the city of Houston.Personal protective equipment has been in high demand worldwide since the outbreak of COVID-19."This is not the first time I looked for them" Green said. "But this is the first time I've been successful."Healthcare providers need specific types of masks and protective gear when coming in contact with potential patients.Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the conference via phone, thanking the congressman for his efforts, saying the Houston health department and those working at off-site testing centers "desperately need them."Turner went on to address Houstonians saying, "It's going to require all of us working together in order to blunt the progression of this virus."When asked if he'd been tested, Green says he has not been tested and has not experienced any symptoms of the virus."I think me being tested would put me ahead of someone else who needs to be tested."In Washington D.C., Green along with other elected officials are pushing for the approval of a stimulus package which would essentially provide checks directly to Americans during the pandemic."We're trying our best to help people. Corporations will be helped," he said. "But there are people who need help too. And we are focusing on helping people."Before ending his speech, Green gave a special shout out to grocery store workers who he believes are also on the front line of this virus.Green encourages all with donations to call his office directly at (713) 383-9234.