Update: Southbound 99 feeder not NB. Life Flight en route at 1350. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/DV6tQGZrBo — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 24, 2019

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A major concrete truck rollover Friday afternoon in Fort Bend County is blocking traffic near Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway.Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported the crash on the southbound feeder road to Grand Parkway at FM 1093.Life Flight was called to the area, but there was no immediate word on the number of injuries.Deputies advised motorists to expect delays in the area.