Society

Study shows how commutes have gotten longer for Harris County drivers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new study has shown that people are moving farther away from their jobs in order to find affordable housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the key findings from the report by Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research is the increasing distance between where Harris County residents live and where they work, which results in growing transportation costs for households.

The linear distance increased for every income level, whether low, middle or high, according to the study.

For low-wage workers, the median distance traveled increased from 10.08 miles in 2010 to 10.28 miles in 2017. With less disposable income, a longer commute has a more significant impact for people in this category.

According to the study, the average Harris County household spends a combined 47% of their income on housing and transportation.

The Kinder Institute released its inaugural 2020 State of Housing in Harris County and Houston report earlier this summer.

https://kinder.rice.edu/research/2020-state-housing-harris-county-and-houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontransportationhousingstudyresearchtrafficdriving
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott to hold press conference today on state's reopening
Reopen Texas: What's open and what's closed right now
High chance of development for disturbance in SW Gulf
The difference between vaccine trials and COVID-19 trials
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo busy planning for 2021
Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of 'less humid' front
Trump says he can talk GOP into going for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
Show More
HOA gives homeowner 7 days to remove BLM sign
Claim your money being held by the state of Texas
Mom saves son who was nearly suffocated by seat belt
Aldi to sell 2020 advent calendars in November
Carjacker shot after jumping into SUV with woman, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News