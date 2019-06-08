Community vigil held in remembrance of Maleah Davis in Arkansas

A memorial service was held for 4-year-old Maleah Davis in Fulton, Arkansas Saturday afternoon.Maleah Davis' body was found last week in Hempstead County, Arkansas.A memorial of Maleah with angel wings was revealed to the crowd, and bubbles and balloons were released into the air.On May 4th, Derion Vence, the suspect in Maleah's disappearance, reported the four-year-old missing. He told Houston police three Hispanic men abducted Maleah while dumping him and his young son in an unfamiliar location.On May 31, community activists Quanell X said that Vence confessed to him about what happened to Maleah and where to find her body. Her remains were found in a garbage bag, discovered by a landscaping crew.The medical examiner in Harris County identified the remains found on an Arkansas roadside as that of the little girl who had been missing for a month.Derion Vence has been arrested in connection with the young girl's death.