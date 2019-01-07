EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5028702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Another capital murder charge could be filed soon in the killing of a 7-year-old girl.

A community is preparing to say farewell to Jazmine Barnes.Preparations are being finalized in the 7-year-old's celebration of life, which will take place Tuesday, Jan. 8 at noon.Jazmine's life was tragically cut short when a suspected gunman opened fire on her mother's car the morning of Dec. 30.Over the weekend, two suspects were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. At least one of them has been charged with capital murder.Jazmine's viewing is set for 10 a.m. at the Community of Faith Church at 1024 Pinemont Dr. Anyone is welcomed to attend.