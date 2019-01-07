JAZMINE BARNES

Preparations being finalized for funeral of 7-year-old slain in case of 'mistaken identity'

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebration of Jazmine Barnes' life will take place Tuesday at noon.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A community is preparing to say farewell to Jazmine Barnes.

Preparations are being finalized in the 7-year-old's celebration of life, which will take place Tuesday, Jan. 8 at noon.

Jazmine's life was tragically cut short when a suspected gunman opened fire on her mother's car the morning of Dec. 30.

Over the weekend, two suspects were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. At least one of them has been charged with capital murder.

EMBED More News Videos

Another capital murder charge could be filed soon in the killing of a 7-year-old girl.



Jazmine's viewing is set for 10 a.m. at the Community of Faith Church at 1024 Pinemont Dr. Anyone is welcomed to attend.

RELATED:
Earlier fight led to suspects mistakenly shooting at vehicle of Jazmine Barnes' family, prosecutors say

New details reveal suspects fired at Jazmine Barnes' vehicle by mistake

Man charged with capital murder in shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

Texans star Hopkins dedicated $29K game check to Jazmine Barnes

Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered

Houston mom says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter

Celebrities and activists demand justice for 7-year-old murdered in E. Harris Co

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild killedfuneralinvestigationshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JAZMINE BARNES
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins dedicates game to Jazmine Barnes
More Jazmine Barnes
Top Stories
Man confessed to stabbing kids with screwdriver: Warrant
Suspects mistakenly shot at girl's family after fight: prosecutors
In-N-Out burger among popular shops coming to Stafford
White House officials says tax refunds will go out
4 juveniles accused of causing $800k of damage at Carmax
7-year-old boy with autism missing in Texas City
Coach gets really excited seeing horse along Katy Freeway
President Trump will travel to US-Mexico border
Show More
Who will Texans play at home and on the road next season?
Metropark Square entertainment complex poised for March open
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
12 Houston Boy Scout troop members reach Eagle Scout rank
Teen loses his dad in Sunnyside convenience store shooting
More News